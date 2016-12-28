Akufo-Addo will announce appointees after inauguration

The Press Secretary to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr Eugene Arhin, has said the purported list of would-be ministers and appointees being circulated on social media was not genuine.

According to Mr Arhin what was in circulation were “just a figment of someone’s imagination”, adding that the public should disregard that information.

Mr Arhin indicated that Nana Akufo-Addo would announce his ministerial appointments after being sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

“The names of the President-elect's appointees will be put out officially after he is sworn in, God willing, on January 7, 2017,” he wrote on Facebook.

Several lists have appeared on social media identifying certain individuals as having been nominated to serve in the incoming administration.

Some have even found their way in some traditional media.

Meanwhile, Nana Akufo-Addo has only publicly announced Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as his pick for the Trade and Industry Ministry.

Mr Kyerematen, an international public servant on global trade issues and former diplomat, held a similar a similar portfolio under the Kufuor Administration.