Akufo-Addo steps into office

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 72 was Saturday morning sworn-in as the fifth President of the Fourth Republic at a colourful ceremony at the Independence Square in Accra.

The Chief Justice, Mrs Theodora Wood, administered the Presidential and Vice Presidential oaths to Nana Addo and his Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia respectively.

The oaths, comprising Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance were administered before a large audience which included Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Mr Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, Alasane Ouattara of Cote D’Ivoire, Mahamudu Buhari of Nigeria and Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.

Also present were other Heads of State from different countries.

The Independence Square was packed as early as 3am with the enthusiastic crowd, waiting for the relocation of Parliament to the spot for the ceremony.

The new Parliament was in session at the Chamber of the House for the inauguration of the election of the Speaker and his two deputies at 12am on Saturday.

When the House finally relocated to the Independence Square around 10am, the climax of the event came when Nana Addo and his wife Rebecca arrived at 10:30am.

There was a deafening applause, dancing, drumming and singing by the crowd, many of whom wore NPP colours and insignia.

In a magnificent kente cloth and native sandals, Nana Addo arrived at the Square at 10:30am with his wife Rebecca.

Walking in front of him to the dais was his Vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and his wife Samira. Dr Bawumia wore a white "Agbada".

Nana Addo walked majestically to the dais amidst the throbbing of the giant fontomfrom at the background to give the new President a thunderous “Akwaaba”.

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye then called the House to order for proceedings to begin.

He introduced the invited dignitaries and invited the Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood to administer the oaths.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the first to take and subscribe to the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of the Vice President. He signed the Oath Book afterwards.

President Akufo-Addo followed to take and subscribe to the Oath of Allegiance and the Presidential Oath. He signed the Oath Book afterwards.

After the oath taking, the President proceeded to take his seat – The Presidential seat - on the dais. On the dais with President Akufo-Addo was his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The national anthem was played amidst the firing of the 21-gun salute.

The Speaker then congratulated him and invited him to give his inaugural address.

After the inaugural address, the Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on behalf of ECOWAS delivered an address to congratulate Ghanaians.

The Guest of Honour for the occasion, President Alasane Ouattara of Cote d'Ivoire also delivered an address after which the new First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the president's daughters took turns to congratulate him with the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.

The visiting Heads of State also took turns to congratulate President Akufo-Addo after which former Presidents J.J Rawlings and wife, J.A. Kufuor, John Mahama and wife Lordina and former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and wife Matilda also took turns to congratulate him.

The Speaker of Parliament then adjourned the sitting of Parliament.

The new President took the national salute for the first time, inspected the Guard of Honour mounted for him by the Ghana Armed Forces and then left the square.

He was driven in the State BMW with the crown for the first time, followed by the presidential security detail.

The celebration spilled over into the streets and the road to the Independence Square.

