Akufo-Addo names more ministerial nominees

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday made 13 nominations for consideration by Parliament as Ministers of State.

They include Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo as a Senior Minister whom the President described as “arguably the most successful Finance Minister in our history.”



Making the announcement at a press conference at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday afternoon, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Osafo-Maafo will play the same role as Mr J.H. Mensah during the era of the President J.A. Kufuor's administration.

Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister designate for Trade and Industry

Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, Senior Minister designate

Mr Ken Ofori Atta, Minister designate for Finance

Mr Osafo-Maafo has been leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the Transition Team.

The President made a total of 13 nominations including Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah for National Security, Mr Alan Kyerematen for Trade and Industry and Mr Ken Ofori Atta for Finance.

Others are Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko for Energy, Mr Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Mr Ambrose Dery for Interior and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for Agriculture.

The President also nominated Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway for Foreign Affairs, Gloria Akuffo for Attorney General and Justice and Hajia Alima Mahama for Local Government and Rural Development.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South was also nominated for Education and Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu for Health.

President Akufo-Addo said the nominees were his first batch of appointees and that he would complete the process by announcing the second and third batches in the course of the week.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong