Akufo-Addo declares assets

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared his assets in line with the constitutional requirement stipulated in Act 550 of the 1992 Republican Constitution.

According to the acting Director of Communication at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, initial attempts by presidential staffers to file the presidents assets declaration form was unsuccessful because of shortage of receipt booklets at the office of the Auditor General.

The hitches, he said was however overcomed on Tuesday January 24, 2017 for the President to file.

ACT - 1998 (ACT 550)

Section 1 of ACT 550 on Declaration of Assets and Liabilities by Public Office Holders states that “A person who holds a public office mentioned in section 3 of this Act shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all properties or assets owned by him; and all liabilities owed by him; whether directly or indirectly.

It also states that the declaration shall be made on the form provided in Schedule II to this Act and it shall be the responsibility of the officers required to make the declaration under this Act to obtain the forms from the office of the Auditor-General.

It adds the declaration shall be made by the public officer before taking office; at the end of every four years; and at the end of the term of his office and shall in any event be submitted not later than 6 months of the occurrence of any of the events specified in this sub-section.

President Akufo-Addo who campaigned strongly on transparency and accountability took the oath of office as President on January 7, 2017 after he won the December 7, 2016 elections.