Akufo-Addo touts qualities of ministerial nominees

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday completed the nomination of people who are going to be in the first line of leadership of his government with the announcement of ten additional nominees who are going to serve as Regional Ministers-designate.

This brings the total number of ministerial nominees to 46.

Commenting on the qualities of the nominees, Nana Addo expressed the hope that the vetting process which was currently on-going had exhibited the qualities of his nominees.

“… I believe that, already the Ghanaian people are seeing the quality of the people that I have proposed to national office and for being members of the next NPP government.”

“I want to take this opportunity to renew my appeal to the Parliament to continue to expedite the process of confirmation and approval that they are going through now,” the President said.

He said there were those who made ”all kinds of noises, about the choices, but I think day after day, they are proving that they do have the quality and the calibre that we need now to take our country up.”

“I am very confident that these people that I have assembled …are going to give us the best government in our history and a government that is going to take Ghana very much to the next age of social and economic development,” Nana Addo said.

He therefore called on people to continue to support the nominees that they are hearing and seeing on radio and on television, and prepare to give them maximum support for the very difficult duties that they have and are going to be confronted with.

Below is the list of the new nominees for Regional Ministerial positions whose names have been forwarded to Parliament for vetting.

1. Sulemana Alhassan – Upper West Region

2. Rockson Bukari – Upper East Region

3. Salifu Saeed – Northern Region

4. Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh – Brong Ahafo Region

5. Dr Archibald Yao Letsa – Volta Region

6. Simon Osei Mensah - Ashanti Region

7. Dr Kwaku Afriyie - Western Region

8. Kwamena Duncan - Central Region

9. Eric Kwakye Darfour - Eastern Region

10. Ishmael Ashitey - Greater Accra Region