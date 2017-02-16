Akrofonsohene beats Mawerehene at Council of State race

He polled 45 votes from a total of 60 valid votes cast to the surprise of the Mawerehene, Baffour Ossei Hyiaman Brantuo VI who had only five votes in what became a three-horse race.

Nana Owusu Achiaw, the 63-year-old chief of Agona Akrofonso and entrepreneur was Thursday morning elected to represent the Ashanti region on the Council of State.

Mr Robert Yaw Amankwa, who prior to the election was tipped to battle the Mawerehene in a two-man race also fumbled and could only secure 10 votes.

Minutes to the start of the voting, five candidates, Alexander Asare, Dennis Kwakwa, Francis Kwaw Archer, Mubashir Iddrisu and Michael Afreh-Gyimah, all pulled out of the race leaving only 11 contestants.

Aside the three who garnered votes, all the remaining eight secured no votes.

A temporary commotion erupted to delay the start of voting as supporters of the various candidates contested the credibility of the 60-man Electoral College.

Two each from the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies constituted the Electoral College to select one from the region to be on the national advisory body.

Already, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has picked 13 people to be added to the 10 from the regions to advise him on all national issues.

Nana Owusu Achiaw, a commercial farmer in the region and a man with several businesses in the USA promised to bring his rich experiences in the private sector to help the president to succeed.

He commended his competitors for giving him a good race and helping bring out the best in him.