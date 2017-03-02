Custom Search
Akpaloo’s Independent People’s Party now Liberal Party of Ghana

Kofi Percival Akpaloo

Independent People’s Party (IPP), founded and chaired by Kofi Percival Akpaloo, has now been renamed Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

In a release issued on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, he revealed that the core mandate of the party is putting people first through technology.

IPP, it will be recalled, was unable to take part in the December 7, 2016 elections because its candidate, Kofi Percival Akpaloo, was disqualified because the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the EC’s requirements, while three subscribers supported the nomination of another candidate in breach of the commission’s regulations.

The EC also indicated that the subscribers on his forms had different signatures on the nomination forms, thereby raising questions as to the authenticity of the signatures.

