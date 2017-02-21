Agona West NPP youth accuse MP of destroying party

Some aggrieved activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have accused the Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency, Mrs Cynthia Morrison, of perpetrating acts that have the tendency of damaging the reputation of the party.

According to them, Mrs Morrison has been undermining everybody except those who bow to her and other sycophants who consider their parochial interests at the expense of the nation and the party.

Press conference

Addressing a well-attended press conference at Agona Swedru, the leader of the group, Mr Patrick Quainoo, said the conduct of the MP towards the masses and the foot soldiers was malevolent.

He said the youth in the constituency would not allow the MP to appoint a Municipal Chief Executive for the area and that intelligence gathered indicated that she wanted someone she could manipulate and control.

He alleged that the MP had vowed to prevent the choice of the masses as MCE, stressing that “we will not countenance anything that will dent the image and fortunes of the party in the area.”

Among other allegations, Mr Quainoo mentioned that the recent swearing-in of government appointees was met with resistance by the MP who threw away an already prepared certified list by the regional secretary of the party.

According to the Youth Leader, the constituency chairman of the party had earlier consulted the MP for the preparation of the list and she asked the party executives to go ahead, but on the day of the swearing-in, the MP rejected the approved list.

Subsequently, he pointed out, the MP presented her own list of appointees to be sworn in, which even included known activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He lamented the undemocratic and authoritative approach to the swearing-in of the new appointees of the assembly by the MP and called on President Akufo-Addo to nullify the entire swearing-in exercise.

Act on petition

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the party to act on a petition presented to them towards addressing the impasse in the constituency.

“If the party ignores the petition, then it should be ready to accept a similar outcome of the 2012 parliamentary election of the constituency which saw the NPP lose the seat to the opposition NDC,” he added.