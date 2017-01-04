Abu Jinapor responds to critics on his appointment

Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has said he would work to vindicate the confidence reposed in him by President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who on Wednesday announced that the young lawyer would be a Deputy Chief of Staff in his government.

Mr Jinapor’s assurance followed disapprovals by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters when his name popped up as a potential presidential staffer.

The disapprovals were on the premise that Mr Jinapor abandoned the party following their defeat in the 2008 elections.

But speaking on Asempa FM after the official announcement of his appointment as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Jinapor said his critics were right in their own capacities.

According to him, the criticisms were in the interest of the party and for that matter the success of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.

Everything that was said, and all that I heard, I believe that they said so because they want to see the Nana Akufo-Addo government succeed.

Nonetheless, he said, he would put his skills to bear to ensure that “at the end of the day it will be said that I helped to achieve the vision of the president.”

Mr Jinapor, 33, is a graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics. He earned a Bachelor’s of Law from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, in 2010, and was subsequently called to the Ghana Bar as a Solicitor and Barrister of the Supreme Court of Ghana in 2012.