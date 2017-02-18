Custom Search
Ablekuma South MP to enhance education

Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije interacting with the participants after the meeting Picture: EBOW HANSON

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, has assured head teachers of  his readiness to collaborate with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to promote quality education in the constituency.

That way, he said,  academic performance in all basic schools in the  metropolis would be enhanced.

The former mayor of Accra said this during a courtesy call on him by head teachers in the constituency to congratulate him on his victory at the December polls.

More millennium schools

Dr Vanderpuije assured them that he would make sure more millennium schools were built to end the shift system at the basic level. 

“I take this opportunity to assure you that I will work with the AMA to build more millennium schools in the constituency. Even though I built five of them when I was the Accra Mayor, I assure you that I will make sure we improve all the infrastructural needs of the constituency to promote academic performances,” he stated.

Dr Vanderpuije expressed dissatisfaction with the number of school dropouts, and urged the head teachers to follow up on students who did not come to school regularly.

He said if teachers continued to follow up on such students, it would reduce the number of school dropouts.

He also noted that staff and student absenteeism must end in order to promote quality education, adding that the habit of students roaming in town during classes hours with the excuse that ‘my teacher sent me’ should end.

He hinted that the best three schools would be rewarded on a yearly basis, and the head teachers would be given a package to motivate them to work hard.

Advice

The Spokesperson of the Head Teachers Association, Mr John Wilson Adjorlolo, expressed appreciation to the MP for his commitment and readiness to work with them in developing  education in the constituency.

Mr Adjorlolo appealed to the MP to take some time off his busy schedule to meet teachers in the various schools, parents and students, to listen to their grievances.  
