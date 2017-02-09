55 Shorlisted for vetting as DCEs in Upper West

Fifty-five candidates including six females have been shortlisted for vetting on Tuesday, February 7 and Wednesday, February 8 by the Upper West Regional (UWR) Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as Municipal /District Chief Executives (M/DCE) for the 11 districts in the region.

The 55 candidates are out of 124 people who submitted their names for consideration for the position in the various districts.

Out of this, the names of three successful candidates for each district will be recommended and finally sent to the Flagstaff House, out of which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will select one person for each district.

They included individuals who lost their bid to become Members of Parliament for their constituencies during the December 7, 2016 parliamentary election. such as Elvis Banoemuleng Botah for Nadowli Kaleo, Moomin Issahaque of Wa Central and Jesse Sung Kpieta for Jirapa

According to the UWR Secretary of the NPP, Mr Hafiz Bin Salih, the nomination, which opened on Friday, January 27,2017 ended on Wednesday, February 1. He added that the ages of the various candidates ranged from 35 to 70.