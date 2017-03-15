Reacting to the announcement that President Akufo-Addo has nominated four more ministers of state and 50 deputy ministers of state to bring the total number of ministerial appointees to 110, Mr Nketia said it was misplaced for a liberal political party to have a larger government size.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia thinks that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was a confused one.

Speaking to the Joy News television channel on Wednesday, he said progressive political parties believed that government has some responsibility in empowering the trade market to ensure that, people who otherwise cannot compete effectively will enjoy some minimum standards of life.

This, he said was the policy of all progressives and does not understand why the NPP, which was a liberal party would want to intervene and because of their intervention, there was the need for a bigger government.

“So this is my first time of hearing a liberal party, clamouring for a bigger government, to do what?, when liberals believe that government is an encroachment on their civil liberties, on their economic liberties.”

“Now they are telling us that they need a bigger government, so they should go ahead and appoint one minister one constituency or a minister one district so that the ministers will also help the DCEs to prosecute their agenda.

“If the argument is that because of the nature of the weakness of the economy they need a bigger team , then they should proceed and appoint a minister per district. So that they can continue. Am I hearing this from NPP?, we are going by their recommendation that the economy is in tatters so they need a bigger team .”

“it means they don’t know what they are talking about.,” he said, mocking the President's 2016 election campaign of one district, one factory, and one village, one dam."

Mr Nketia said the NPP ought to have a small and an efficient and act in accordance with how the liberals believe nations ought to be governed.

