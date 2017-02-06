Transgender murderer moved from women’s prison ‘after having sex with female inmates’

A transgender murderer has been moved from a women’s prison following claims she had sex with female inmates. Paris Green, who was born a man, had been allowed to serve her sentence at HMP Edinburgh’s female wing.

But authorities sent the 23-year-old back to a male institute after it was alleged she had been intimate with other prisoners.

‘The women want sex and Paris is the only person who can give it to them,’ a source told Daily Star Sunday.

Green, who was previously known as Peter Laing, had been accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ with inmates before.

Following her murder conviction in 2013 she was moved out of Corton Vale women’s prison after the allegations.

Green and her friends Kevin McDonagh and Dean Smith, were found guilty of murdering Robert Shankland, 45.

They tortured him for hours before killing him. She was jailed for 18 years.

A Scottish Ministry of Justice spokesperson said it would not comment on individual cases.