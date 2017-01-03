Daughter choked by dad after sending nude photos on Snapchat

A father has been arrested after allegedly choking his daughter after she posted a nude image of herself on social media. Christian Amason, 45, started choking his 14-year-old daughter when he found her naked photo on Snapchat, cops say.

Reports from police say the girl was arguing with her mother Norma Amason over pictures the teen posted on Facebook in Tennessee, USA.

The girl’s father intervened when the girl prevented her mother from spanking her, Hamilton County authorities claim.

Amason is said to have grabbed the girl by the throat and slapped her on the upper and lower parts of her body, police reports claim.

The daughter alleges that the fight got worse when he grabbed her by the throat with both hands and choked her.

After the incident the young girl called her older sister who came and picked her up and met with police to file a report.

Cops claim that both parents admitted to hitting the young girl in an interview.

They also told police they were angry when they discovered nude images of their daughter on Snapchat.

Amason, of North Hickory Valley Road, was taken into custody and charged with child neglect.

Child protective services were notified of the alleged assault of a child.