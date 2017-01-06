Zoomlion cleans, beautifies Accra

More than 1,000 personnel drawn from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and some assemblies in Accra, are giving the selected areas a facelift with activities such as painting pavement and pedestrians walk ways, while traffic lights and tress along the streets are being decorated in the national colours, red, gold and green.

Some personnel of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited cleaning and beautifying a street in Accra as part of preparations toward the inauguration of the new President on Saturday.

They are also weeding road medians (or road islands), sweeping the streets and clearing drains in Accra and Tema.

During a tour by journalists from selected media houses, workers in the blue overall gears and orange overcoats were seen busily cleaning and decorating the Independence Square, where the inauguration of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2016.

Zoomlion officials also conducted journalists round places such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, the Kaneshie Market Complex, the Tema Station, the Graphic Road, Kawukudi and Kanda high streets, and other principal streets of Accra where work was proceeding in earnest.

Speaking to The Mirror after the tour, the Communication Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Robert Coleman, said the move was part of the company’s quest to keep the country clean and attractive ahead of Saturday’s event.

According to him, the programme was part of the company’s social responsibility and, therefore, came at no cost.