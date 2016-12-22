World Vision presents medical equipment to three districts

World Vision Ghana (WVG), a non- governmental organisation, has presented medical equipment, worth about GH¢2,740,000, to three districts in the country.

The items included surgical kits, safety lancet, oxygen and aerosol therapy apparatus; sterile surgical catgut, as well as anaesthesia instruments and appliances.The rest were pharmaceutical products such as anti-malaria drugs and antibiotics.

The donation is an initiative of the organisation under its “Gift in Kind (GIK),” project. The beneficiary districts are Afram Plains and Fanteakwa, both in the Eastern Region, and Ga West municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Health security

The Health, Nutrition and HIV/AIDS Programme Manager of WVG, Mr Micah A. Olad, who presented the equipment to the Ga West Municipal Health Directorate at Amasaman last Tuesday, expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would put the items to judicious use.

According to him, health security was paramount in national development, hence, “our appeal to the Ghana Health Service to ensure that the equipment was used judiciously to deliver quality health care to communities, especially vulnerable women and children.”

“It is our expectation that the children will be cared for and protected from diseases and injury,” he added.

Commendation

For her part, the Ga West Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Doris Arhin, commended WVG for the support which, she said, would help address some of the health challenges in the beneficiary communities.

She, however, appealed for further assistance in the provision of potable water to the municipal hospital.

Background

Since 1979, WVG has been pursuing integrated community development interventions in many areas such as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, health, nutrition, HIV/AIDS and food security.

Being a Christian humanitarian organisation, WVG has been supporting children and families in various communities to improve on their lot.