Woman, 60, beheaded at Bedeku

The decapitated body of the deceased, identified as Sarah Korkor Wormenu, was found about 100 meters away from her house.

A 60-year-old woman has been beheaded at Bedeku, near Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

The alleged boyfriend of the deceased, Adoah Kisseh, a 45-year-old farmer, has been picked up by the Tema Regional Police Command for interrogation.

In an interview, the Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ms Juliana Obeng, said initial investigations by the police revealed that family members of the deceased around 6 a.m. on Monday noticed that Sarah had not returned from town since she went out with the suspect.

According to the police, family members later went to the residence of the suspect, which is about 300 meters away from the victim’s house, to find out why Sarah had not returned home since the previous night.

The suspect, however, told them that he and Sarah had a nice time on Sunday, January 8, 2017 about 10p.m., after which the two parted company.

Decapitated body

Ms Obeng said an hour later, the town folks found the headless body of the deceased close to where she lived.

She said the police got the information and quickly rushed to the scene of the crime and found the headless body and the knife supposed to have been used to commit the act.

She said a search conducted in the room of the suspect revealed nothing incriminating but indicated he had been detained by police to assist in their investigations.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Accra Police Hospital morgue pending autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.