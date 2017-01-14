Woman, 45, arrested for pouring soup on neighbour

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman, Elizabeth Elijah, popularly known as Bose and believed to be a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been arrested by the Korle Bu Police for allegedly pouring hot soup on a neighbour following a confrontation that ensued between them.

The victim, Hawa Mumuni, 31, a supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has had her face and arm disfigured, which requires that she undergoes plastic surgery to correct the deformity.

The victim

The incident is said to have taken place following an argument between the two in connection with the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of the country.

According to Hawa, at about 4 p.m. last Saturday, January 7, 2017, she went to the house in which the accused was staying at Abossey Okai Zongo Junction in Accra to fetch water.

She stated that Bose began hurling insults at her, to which she replied, and that resulted in a scuffle.

Hawa said the confrontation turned nasty and in the melee Bose disentangled herself from her (Hawa’s) grip, lifted the soup that was on fire and poured the contents on her.

Quite surprisingly, she said, even though there were other people in the house, no one intervened in the struggle.

Extended attacks

According to the victim, she ran out of the house immediately after she was doused in the soup, but Bose’s daughter followed her to her house and attacked her further, as well as her grandmother, with stones.

She also accused her of wasting their soup meant for dinner.

Eyewitness

An eyewitness, Azumi Awsatu Shaibu, who came to the aid of the victim when she ran out of the house, told the Daily Graphic that Bose, a well-known NPP supporter, had the habit of verbally abusing NDC supporters in the community.

She said Bose had allegedly had similar confrontations with other people in the area on numerous occasions.

“Since December 9, last year when the NPP was declared winner of the election, she has been insulting people who put on NDC colours. I came out of my home and saw the lady (victim) covered in soup. I tore her clothes and washed her with water,” she said.

The police

The Korle Bu Police confirmed the story last Tuesday when contacted. A police source disclosed that the culprit was being processed for court.

“She is in the cells and we are still in the process of preparing her for court,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the victim has been discharged from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but goes back for review, pending surgery to remedy her burns.