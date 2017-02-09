Why Smith Graham resigned as Fair Wages and Salary Commission CEO

According to him, he was convinced that it was time to move on, having dedicated his life, time, skills and experience in setting up the commission and seeing to the implementation of the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).

The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr George Smith Graham has explained that he tendered in his resignation after seven years of service in pay administration in the country because he was moving on to engage in a different challenge.

“At certain times in a person’s life, one needs to move on,” he said.

Mr Smith Graham tendered in his resignation to President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, with a copy to the Public Services Commission (PSC).

Confirming his resignation to Graphic Online after the news of it got out, Mr Smith-Graham said the work of setting up the commission and implementing the SSSS had been demanding and he had to sacrifice his all to achieve results.

Apart from pay administration, he had to interact with key social partners and ensure consensus on major decisions.

Mr Smith-Graham said he thought it was a wise step to take at the current time and expressed his gratitude to the dedicated staff, management team and Board of Directors, who had helped in all endeavours and successes of the Commission.

Employed from a reputable private financial institution, Data Bank, he began the implementation of the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) in 2009.

Mr Smith-Graham had to implement the new unitary pay structure and policy that was based on equity and fairness in accordance with the country’s constitutional principles of “equal pay for equal work,” adopted in 2006 as part of public sector reforms.

With no model, he was able to steer the institution set up in fulfilment of the Fair Wages and Salaries 2007 Commission 20 (Act 737) to oversee the administration of the pay policy and structure to the stage where it has now become an institution of repute.

Last year, a delegation from Zambia wrote to the Commission to understudy pay administration in the country to implement in their own country.

