At the transport station in Cape Coast, he reminded the youth to be wary of people who promised to take them through the cheapest route to Europe and other foreign countries.

The campaign took the head of the NGO to transport stations and markets, among other places.

White Bird International, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is educating the youth in Cape Coast on the dangers of embarking on an illegal migration to Europe.

He said, for instance, the Mediterranean path en route to Europe was where people lost their lives, adding that they should desist from embarking on such dangerous routes.

It is estimated that about 4,690 migrants died in the Mediterranean last year while trying to reach Europe, compared to 3,777 in 2015. Most were said to have died while crossing from North Africa.

Mr Donkor observed that the number of people migrating from Africa to Europe was on the increase because of deception by some middlemen who took money from prospective travellers promising to help them get smooth passage to Europe.

He urged the youth to advise their friends to acquire proper documentation to make their journey to Europe and other places safe and secure.

“You have a great future and if you want to travel, use the right channel and do not let people come and deceive you and take you through dangerous trips such as through the desert and the Mediterranean sea,” he said.

The NGO, he said, would move to other regions to educate more youth.