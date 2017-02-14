We’re open for business - Labour Commission

The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Mr Charles Bawaduah, has assured Ghanaians that the commission’s doors are open for business.

The assurance comes on the heels of last week’s agitation by some workers of the commission against the termination of their appointment, which they said was meant to victimise them.

Mr Bawaduah also gave an assurance that a report on the disturbance would soon be ready for Commissioners to deliberate on to ensure far-reaching solutions.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Mr Bawaduah challenged all the assertions made by the affected workers, who had complained to the media last week that the NLC had no collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and that some of them had been transferred just to victimise them.

On the issue of a CBA and the failure of the Commission to set up a Joint Standing Negotiating Committee to negotiate conditions of service of workers as prescribed by the Labour Act 651, Mr Bawaduah showed the Daily Graphic a document with the title “Conditions of Service for NLC staff.”

He said two months ago, the Commission had voted for the implementation of the said document, which had been in existence even before he became the Executive Secretary.

Additionally, with the local union of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU), the Commission had started negotiations with workers on a CBA and had met already on the issue.

Mr Bawaduah further explained that even if the Commission did not have a CBA, like other public institutions, it was guided by the Public Services Human Resource Guidelines in issues relating to grants for transfers, bereavement and other service conditions.

Thus, grants for transfers and other allowances were processed through the Ministry of Finance and paid by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

