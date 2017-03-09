President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed the commitment of the government to empower women and build their capacities for them to play more strategic and enhanced roles in national development.

He said the greatest mistake any government could make was for it to ignore the concerns of women in its quest to improve on national life.

Addressing a gathering of women and children at a special occasion to honour women as part of the International Women’s Day in Accra yesterday, the President said there was no way the interest and cause of women could be downplayed in the scheme of things of the government.

President Akufo-Addo said the appointment of women to key positions in his government was an indication of its affinity for the total involvement of women at every level of the governance structure.

He said it was, therefore, not coincidental that Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba had been made the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

He said Ms Djaba, who happened to be the Women’s Organiser of the NPP, had strongly advocated the cause of women during the campaign and everywhere she found herself.

President Akufo-Addo said he had no doubt that the affairs of women, children and all other gender-related matters were in the capable hands of someone who had a perfect knowledge of that area.

He, therefore, called on women to remain resolute in supporting his administration towards the implementation of workable policies that were aimed at the total emancipation of women.

In a related development, Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that over the years, women had played and continued to play crucial roles in national development.

He mentioned women such as Yaa Asantewaa and Madam Theodosia Okoh, who according to him, blazed the trail.

The Vice-President made the remarks when he commemorated the International Women’s Day with the female staff of the Flagstaff House.

He observed that currently, the fourth highest office in the land was held by a woman, in the person of Mrs Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, while the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson was also occupied by Mrs Charlotte Osei, a woman, and the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament was Ms Adwoa Safo, another woman.

For the first time in Ghana’s history, Dr Bawumia said, the Chief of Staff was a woman in the person of Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, while Ambassador Mercy Yvonne Debrah-Karikari was the first-ever female Secretary to the Cabinet.

The Vice-President said three of Ghana’s five major telecom companies were headed by women – Ms Yolanda Zoleka Cuba (Vodafone), Mrs Lucy Quist (Airtel) and Ms Roshi Motman (Tigo).

“In politics, religion, academia, and every other sphere of human endeavour, Ghanaian women continue to make remarkable strides both athome and abroad. The women who farm and toil each day, including the kayayei, should not be forgotten,” he said.

He saluted his mother and wife Samira, as well as all women of Ghana, and bade them “Ayekoo.”

