We’ll ensure election of MMDCEs — Akufo-Addo

That, he said, was to ensure that those who lived in the districts were involved in the choice of who governed them.

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says his administration will roll out a programme under which metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives will be elected in 2018.

The move would also ensure that governance at the district levels was enhanced for accelerated development.

Interacting with members of the Central Regional House of Chiefs as part of his ‘thank you’ tour in Cape Coast last Tuesday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remained resolute in implementing all its campaign promises.

He was accompanied by the incoming Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the NPP National Campaign Manager, Mr Peter Mac Manu; the acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay; the acting General Secretary, Mr John Boadu; the National Women's Organiser, Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, and the Central Regional executives of the party.

Gratitude

Nana Akufo-Addo thanked the people of the Central Region for the immense support they gave him and the party which contributed immensely towards their victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We came here to thank you for the amazing show of support you gave us on December 7," he added.

In 2012, Nana Akufo-Addo received 45.35 per cent of the popular votes, but that increased to 53.21 per cent in the just-ended elections.

In 2012, the NPP won seven out of the 23 parliamentary seats in the region, but the number increased to 19 in 2016.

“What was also another dimension of the support from the region was the fact that the NPP won the Twifo-Atti-Mokwa and the Ekumfi seats in the region for the first time,” the President-elect noted, and thanked the chiefs and the people for their support.

He said the one-district, one-factory project would be implemented, saying that the party had already identified 300 projects to be implemented in different parts of the country.

Again, he stated that the modalities for the US$1 million per constituency programme were being worked on, adding that his promises during the electioneering were not just campaign talk.

Open-door policy

Nana Akufo-Addo pledged an open-door governance process and assured the chiefs that he would seek their collaboration for effective governance.

He said his government would start the construction of landing sites in some coastal communities as he promised the people of the region.

The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his hard-won victory.

He reminded the President-elect of his pledge to unite the country for development and charged him to work with all brains for the betterment of Ghana.

Obrempong Krampah called for greater collaboration between Nana Akufo-Addo’s government and chiefs to bring development to the communities and pledged the support of chiefs to the development of the country.