We’ll defend airspace against any threats. Chief of Air Staff

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Maxwell Mantserbi-Tei Nagai, has given an assurance that the Ghana Air Force will defend the country's airspace against any act of terrorism and local security threats.

He gave the assurance when he inaugurated the refurbished hangar at the Tamale Air Force Base, named after the first Commander of the base, Air Commodore Kwame Korankye Pumpuni (retd).

His assurance comes at a time terrorism has become a global security menace.

Air Vice Marshall Nagai said the rehabilitated hangar would enhance the operational capabilities of the soldiers at the Tamale Air Force Base.

“These facilities will strategically position the Ghana Air Force for the defence of our country’s airspace and enhance our capability to protect the northern part of the country against terrorism and other local security threats,” he explained.

Retooling

He said the retooling of the Air Force by the government would go a long way to enhance the efficiency of the Ghana Air Force.

“We are grateful to the government for the sustained effort in retooling the Air Force,” he said, explaining that “it is pertinent to mention that the Ghana Air Force is the hub around which the defence of our airspace revolves.”

Biography

Air Cdre Kwame Korankye Pumpuni was commissioned on September 30, 1961 into the Ghana Air Force as a pilot.

He served as first commander of the Tamale Air Force Base in 1974.

Appreciation

In his acceptance speech, Air Cdre Pumpuni expressed gratitude to the leadership of the base and the Ghana Air Force for recognising his service to God and country.

“Today, I am a proud witness of what I left behind and have now been woven into the lives of each and every member of the Ghana Air Force. I am really fulfilled by the honour done me,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal Maxwell Mantserbi-Tei Nagai, Air Cdre Kwame Korankye Pumpuni (retd) and Group Capt Frank Hanson about to unveil the refurbished hangar at the base

Motivation

For his part, the Tamale Air Force Base Commander, Group Captain Frank Hanson, paid glowing tribute to Air Cdre Pumpuni for his exemplary leadership at the base during his tenure.

He said the renamed hanger would motivate many young and senior officers at the base and the Ghana Air Force in general to serve their country diligently.

Awards

The leadership of the Tamale Air Force also used the occasion to reward teams which demonstrated outstanding commitment to the realisation of the vision and mission of the base last year.