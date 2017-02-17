Water facility for Asesewa Senior High School

Plan International Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has handed over a water facility built at a cost of GH¢37,000 to the Asesewa Senior High School in the Eastern Region.

In addition to the mechanised borehole, the company also donated water tanks that were placed at strategic locations on the school’s compound.

Addressing the gathering at the handover ceremony, the Eastern Regional Programmes Manager of Plan International Ghana, Mr Kofi Adade Debrah, said the school was selected to receive the gifts following several failed attempts by it to drill boreholes for its water needs.

In addition, he said, the organisation decided to help the school considering the huge water bills it was receiving from the Asesewa Town Water Supply System, even though the water system was just situated behind the school.

The move

Mr Debrah said it was for these reasons that the organisation was moved to intervene in order to save students from spending much of their time looking for water when they could rather be studying to gain good grades.

“Plan Ghana International has since 2016 been working on a programme with the aim of drilling 17 boreholes in the Upper Manya Krobo District and Akuapem North Municipality to supply the communities with water,” he said.

He appreciated the support the Eastern Regional Directorate of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) had extended to the organisation and said he was hopeful that the public-private partnership existing between the two institutions would be made stronger as they strove to provide deprived communities in the region with water.

Recalling the past, the Headmaster of the school, Mr Samuel Gyebi Yeboah, said; "Plan International has always supported us by providing us with places of convenience, scholarships for needy but brilliant students, polytanks, among other gifts,” commending the NGO for its gestures.

He called on other public-spirited organisations to support the school to come by its needs and make life comfortable for students.