Watch how Akufo-Addo's predecessors took the Presidential oath (VIDEO)

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today be sworn in as the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.
Nana Addo will receive the sword of office from President John Dramani Mahama and along with his deputy take the oath of office like four former Presidents did before him in the Fourth Republic.
Many are curious as to how Nana Addo will be dressed for the occasion and also looking forward to his first address as President of Ghana.
To have an idea as to how today's proceedings will go, watch the video of the inauguration ceremony of Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama below;