Watch committees for Bofaaso and Pamuruso inaugurated

The Chief of Bofaaso in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kusi Asante, has commended the police for their assistance in establishing a neighbourhood watchdog committee in the town to help fight crime.

He said with the formation of the watch committee, people in the town could now heave a sigh of relief in the knowledge that their properties would be safe from the activities of thieves and armed robbers and the forest in the area would also be protected from illegal chainsaw operations.

Inauguration

Nana Asante was speaking at the unveiling of a 20-member neighbourhood watch committee for Bofaaso and Pamuruso in the Atwima-Mponua District.

He said while criminal activities in the communities were on the rise, chainsaw operators had also invaded the forest reserve in the area and were cutting down trees recklessly.

He, therefore, welcomed the formation of the committee which was going to complement the work of the police.

Advice

Nana Asante advised the committee members not to lord it over the people in the community but to operate within the laws that governed their operations.

He stated that although the work that they had taken upon themselves was a sacrificial one, it nonetheless placed an onerous responsibility on them.

He pleaded with the committee members to desist from alcoholism and refrain from discussing their operations in public as that could cloud their judgement and make them targets for attack.

The chief of Bofaaso pledged the support of the traditional council to the watch committee members and added that they would do everything possible to ensure they carried out their duties smoothly.

Police Commander

The Nyinahin District Commander of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Christian Dogbatse, advised members of the committee to live above reproach and not involve themselves in acts that would tarnish the image of the committee.

He further asked them not to constitute themselves into law courts by passing judgement on people they suspected, adding that "you are equal before the law and you must not discriminate against anyone in your line of duty.”

According to him, the committee members are only to assist the police and as such all suspected criminals they accost should be sent to the nearest police station where they (suspects) will be taken through the due process.

Mr Dogbatse said although it was the mandate of the police to provide security for all Ghanaians, volunteer groups such as neighbourhood watch committees really helped in keeping communities safe.