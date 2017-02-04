Voltic supports Right to Dream Academy

Some Right to Dream students with the Voltic leadership team after the presentation of a sponsorship package to the academy after the annual leadership team building and company goal setting exercise held at the Academy.

The package valued at GH¢120,000, forms part of Voltic’s corporate social investment initiatives. Voltic will over the next 12-months provide the academy with a total of 18,000 bags of Coolpac sachet water; 1,440 dispenser jars of Voltic Natural Mineral Water; 1,800 cartons of Voltic Natural Mineral Water and 1,800 packs of assorted Club minerals range of sparkling soft drinks and a fridge for cooling the products.

The Managing Director of Right to Dream, Robin Bourne-Taylor, said “Right to Dream is an internationally-acclaimed academy for football and education.

Mr Philip Redman, Voltic’s General Manager, noted “we are delighted to experience the positive impact the Right to Dream Academy is having on the Ghanaian youth and the future generation.

“Such efforts geared towards developing young talents into professionals need commendation and we believe this sponsorship will support the academy’s operations by refreshing the hearts of these brilliant minds and those who cater for their needs here at the academy,” he stated.