Victims overpower suspected robber

A suspected highway robber who allegedly attacked two men at Banda Nkwanta in the Bole-Bamboi District in the Northern Region last Tuesday, is in the grip of the police.

The 29-year-old suspected armed robber, whose name was given by the police as Joe Zimbasare, was arrested by his victims and handed over to the Banda Nkwanta Highway Patrol Team.

The Spokesperson for the Northern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the robbery incident to the Daily Graphic, said a locally manufactured gun with an empty cartridge, an LG mobile phone and GH¢20 were found on the suspect when he was arrested.

Ambush

He said the suspect who had laid ambush between Banda Nkwanta and Nouyire, attacked the victims, Mr Mohammed Ammed and Mr Haruna Hama, and attempted to rob them of GH¢20 and GH¢300, respectively, and their mobile phones.

Mr Tetteh said the victims overpowered the suspect in the attempt to rob them and later handed him over to the police patrol team. The suspect, according to ASP Tetteh, was in police custody, assisting in investigations.