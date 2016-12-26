Veep celebrates Christmas with patients of Shai Osudoku District Hospital

The second family presented assorted items and gifts including bags of rice, cooking oil, beverages, drinks, fruits and biscuits to the children’s ward, female ward as well as the hospital staff.

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur and wife, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur spent the Christmas Day with the patients on admission at the new Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa.

The Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur said the gesture was to show love to the children, the nursing mothers and the hospital staff for the care of the kids.

She commended the staff of the hospital for their attention and dedication to the patients at the children’s ward.

Dr Kennedy Brightson, the Medical Director of the Shai Osudoku District Hospital, expressed gratitude to Vice President Amissah-Arthur and wife, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur for coming to spend the Christmas with the patients.

Dr Brightson prayed for God’s blessing for the second family for the love that they have shown to the patients of the hospital during this yuletide.

He also praised them for remembering the hospital and staff as well as helping to bring smiles to the faces of the children at the Hospital.