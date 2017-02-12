Bawumia touts Ghana's quest for trade relationships at World Government Summit

The summit is being held from Sunday February 12 to Tuesday February 14, 2017.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Ghana on Friday February 10, 2017 to attend the fifth annual World Government Summit in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the World Government Summit will explore the future of governments in the coming decades.

The Vice President would take part in discussions on “The development and Future of Africa” and deliberate on the future of the African continent.

Speaking on the topic Leapfrogging Development: The African Story on Sunday afternoon, Dr Bawumia said the potential for leveraging technology for growth in Africa was huge.

“We need to tap it urgently,” he said.

According to him Africa has to understand that the process of leapfrogging must be homegrown and implemented in full.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government wants a relationship with the world driven more by Trade than Aid.

The President of Guinea, Mr Alpha Conde who is also AU Chairman, was Dr Bawumia’s co-panelist on Sunday.

The World Government Summit [#Worldgovtsummit17] is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of government around the world.

It convenes over 3,000 government leaders and policy makers, private sector executives and renowned experts from worldwide.

The Vice President will return to Ghana on Wednesday February 15, 2017.

Below are some photos from Sunday's event