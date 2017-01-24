US company provides dialysis machines to Kumasi hospital

A Dialysis Centre has been opened for the Hart Adventist Hospital at Ahinsan in Kumasi to support the health facility in managing kidney diseases in the country.

The centre has three dialysis machines and is awaiting seven more from US-based Cedi Investment.

The President of Cedi Investment Group Incorporated in California, US, Mr Stephen Kwadwo Ababio, said his company responded to a request for the dialysis machines for the centre from the Hart hospital.

He said Cedi Investment provided $100,000 for the purchase of three machines to support the hospital.

Mr Ababio, who said the gesture was the company`s way of giving back to society, indicated that Cedi Investment was collaborating with the hospital to build an Oncology centre to support the treatment of cancer and pledged more collaborations in the future.

Data

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the opening ceremony, the Medical Director of the Hart Adventist Hospital, Dr Kwadwo Gyebi Agyenim-Boateng said it was disappointing that the health community had not been able to produce data on kidney-infection cases.

He attributed this to low access to health care by kidney patients.

Dr Agyenim-Boateng called on the Ghana Kidney Association to work closely with facilities that had dialysis centres and other stakeholders in health to help solve the difficulty in data collection on kidney cases.

He further urged the association to work to attract donor funding to support the management of kidney diseases.