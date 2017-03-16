A release issued in Accra by the American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, last Monday said President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of his administration to improve the business environment and his desire to increase U.S investment in the country especially in the area of manufacturing, information and communications technology (ICT) and the oil and gas sectors of the economy.

The Vice-President of African Affairs of the United States (US) Chamber of Commerce, Mr Scott Eisner, has conferred with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the ways to strengthen the bilateral and economic relationship between the U.S. and Ghana.

“Ghana has proven its capacity to be a strong economic partner for American businesses. A robust economic relationship benefits both of our countries, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is committed to promoting commercial ties in Ghana and throughout Africa,” Mr Eisner, who is also the President of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre, said in the release.

Mr Eisner led a business mission to Ghana to meet with the President and other senior government officials, as well as members of the American Chamber of Commerce in the country.

In addition to the U.S.-Ghana bilateral relationship, the business mission also addressed ways the U.S.-Africa Business Centre could support further cooperation with the broader Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Also present at the meeting were the U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Robert Jackson, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, Mr Joe Mensah, Mrs Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, board member of the chamber and the Executive Secretary of the chamber, Mr Simon Madjie.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations. Its International Affairs division includes more than 70 regional and policy experts and 25 country and region-specific business councils and initiatives.

The U.S. Chamber also works closely with 117 American Chambers of Commerce abroad. The U.S.-Africa Business Centre is the pre-eminent voice in the global business community advocating increased trade between the United States and Africa.