Union Oil institutes scholarship for KNUST students

.The scheme will be targeted at brilliant, needy students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) School of Business.

The scheme was launched in Kumasi last Thursday where the company also presented a cheque for GH¢70,000 to the university for a streetlight project to help improve security on campus.

Commencement

The Managing Director of Union Oil, Mr Charles Obeng Mensah, who announced this at the launch, said the scheme, dubbed: "The Union Oil Scholarship Fund," would take off next academic year.

The scheme is expected to cater for 20 students each year to prepare them to take over the commanding heights in the oil and gas industry in the country.

Response

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, suggested to the company to open up other businesses relevant to the needs of students on campus.

He called for greater collaboration with the private sector to produce graduates relevant to the growth of the country's economy.