Unibank has supported the [email protected] celebrations with Gh¢300,000, the chairman of the media sub-committee, Mr Jefferson Sackey has said.
The committee has planned that a total of Gh¢20million would be needed for the celebrations and hopes that corporate organisations and individuals will support with the fund raising.
Mr Sackey made the Unibank donation known on Monday when he addressed the first media briefing by the committee at the Flagstaff House.
He indicated Unibank was the only corporate entity that has contributed financially towards anniversary as of now.
Mr Sackey also denied allegations that the logo for the celebration has been plagiarised.
Read also:[email protected] logo not plagiarised – Committee