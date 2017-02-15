UK Govt wants more British firms to invest in Ghana - Boris Johnson

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson has stated that the British government is committed to promoting bilateral trade with Ghana.

Mr Johnson assured the press of his government's determination to encourage British companies to invest in Ghana shortly after closed-door talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday afternoon.

“We hope to have an even deeper friendship going forward. Particularly, we want to make sure that British firms come here in greater numbers and greater strengths to invest in Ghana and take advantage of the fantastic opportunities there are in this wonderful country,” the former London Mayor said.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said the talks with Mr Johnson were focused on foreign policy, security in the sub-region as well as trade.

“I think that a lot of work has been done to make sure that the relations between us and Great Britain continue to be on an even keel, and that the areas for greater trade cooperation and business cooperation; both sides are looking at that to see what can be done to improve.”

“At the end of the day, we are both concerned about what we can do to improve the lives of our various."

Ghana is the last stop on a three nation tour of West Africa for the British Foreign Secretary who also made stops in Gambia and Liberia.