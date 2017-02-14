UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to visit Ghana

The Foreign Secretary will also meet with the new President Adama Barrow of The Gambia as part of moves to ensure that the "Global Britain and its partnerships are growing and not shrinking, around the world as demonstrated by the Commonwealth’s strength," a statement issued from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London said.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson will meet with President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday as part of a visit to Ghana.

It said the visit to The Gambia would be the first recorded visit by a UK Foreign Secretary.

The statement said Mr Johnson will discuss the key opportunities and challenges facing Ghana and The Gambia.

In Ghana, the Foreign Secretary will visit the award-winning Blue Skies company, meet business leaders and young entrepreneurs supported by the Department for International Development’s ENGINE project, and meet with “Rising Black Stars” highlighting both countries’ extensive cultural ties, it said.

Ahead of the visit, the Foreign Secretary said: “I’m delighted to be the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia this week and delighted to have a chance to meet the newly elected President Barrow and President Akufo-Addo of Ghana. Their elections highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa.”

“I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months. The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world.”

