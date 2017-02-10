Two thieves nabbed

Two young men who went on a stealing spree at Ashongman have been caught and arraigned before court. Derrick Owusu, 18, and Asare Bediako, 22, were charged on one count of conspiracy to commit crime and three counts of stealing from Richard Amoako, Asafo Adjei and Abigail Mensah.

Owusu and Bediako pleaded guilty to all the charges. They were fined GH₵1,020 or in default serve six months in prison by the Presiding Judge, Justice James Kojo Botah.

The prosecution‘s case was that Amoako, Adjei and Abigail are all residents of Ashongman Estate, while Owusu and Bediako lived at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Chief Inspector (C/I) Gladys Fosuah said on November 14, 2016 at 10:30 p.m., the two boarded a bus from Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Ashongman Estate around 11:45 p.m.

According to Prosecutor Fosuah, they waited till around 1:30 a.m and then went round the community, looking for a target, and in the process saw Amoako fast asleep with his door opened.

The prosecutor said they entered the room and took his phone valued at GH₵40. They then scaled the wall of the opposite house, entered and stole one gas cylinder valued at GH₵ 80.

Thereafter, they went to the next house where again they scaled the wall and stole an LG table top fridge valued at GH₵ 1,000 belonging to Abigail and boarded a vehicle to Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

C/I Fosuah told the court that on their way to Circle, the police Snap Checkpoint at Achimota Azumah Junction stopped their vehicle.

She told the court that upon interrogation, the police suspected that the items in the vehicle were stolen.

The two were subsequently arrested and sent to the Regional CID/ AR for investigation. C/I Fosuah said during interrogation, they admitted the offence and led the police to the various houses from where they had stolen the items. The two were, therefore, charged and arraigned before court after investigations