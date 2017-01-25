Two remanded for robbing driver

Two men have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing and subjecting a driver to severe beating at Awudome near Accra.

Samuel Osei and Kofi Sarpong have pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and robbery. A third accused person, known only as Afriyie, is, however, on the run.

The three accused persons allegedly attacked their victim with machetes and after subjecting him to severe beating, robbed him of a mobile phone valued at GH¢1,200 and an amount of GH¢1,500.

Bail

At the hearing of the case yesterday, the court denied a bail application by the lawyer for Sarpong, Mr Kwame Dei-Tutu, who argued that his client played no role in the alleged robbery and, therefore, ought to be granted bail.

He further argued that his client, when granted bail, would always appear before the court to stand trial.

“He will not interfere with any further investigations related to the case and he has persons of substance to stand surety for him,’’ he argued.

The court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, denied the counsel’s prayer and remanded the two accused persons in custody.

Hearing continues on February 6, 2017.

Facts

The prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patience Mario, told the court that on January 11, 2017 the victim sent his faulty car to a fitting shop near the Awudome cemetery for repairs and decided to visit a washroom.

“On his way back, he was attacked by Osei, Sarpong and Afriyie who jumped from the Awudome cemetery with machetes, subjected him to severe beating and robbed him of his mobile phone valued at GH¢1,200 and GH¢1,500 cash and bolted into the cemetery,’’ she said.

DSP Mario added that investigations by the police led to the arrest of Osei and Sarpong, but Afriyie managed to escape.

Osei, the prosecutor said, admitted to beating the victim with a machete and together with Afriyie robbed the victim of his valuables.

“Sarpong, however, denied having beaten the victim,’’ she added.