Two persons killed as truck runs into building

A 58-year old lady and her 13-year old son met their untimely death when an articulated truck loaded with bags of onions ram into their building killing them instantly at Duampompo, near Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The building in which the two were sleeping collapsed on them when the truck which was Accra bound veered off the road and plunged into the structure in its attempt to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

Briefing the Graphic, the Konongo Divisional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transportation Department (MTTD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Adjei Brobbey, said the driver of the Nigerien truck loaded with onions en route to Accra was trying to overtake a vehicle when it was confronted by an oncoming vehicle.

He explained that in his attempt to avoid a head-on collision, “it swerved to the edge on the road and veered and ram into the building killing the victims on the spot.”

He said the driver also sustained some injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Konongo Government Hospital.

Mr Brobbey said the victims were earlier sent to the Stewards Hospital at Yaakwei where a post mortem was conducted and the bodies later released to the family for burial according to Muslim rituals.

He said the police were still investigating the accident and waiting for the driver to recover to assist the police.