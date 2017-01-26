Two envoys bid President farewell

The Brazilian and Saudi Ambassadors to Ghana, Madam Irene Vida Gala and Mr Hesham Meshaal Al Suwailem, have paid separate calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bid him farewell after each of them had completed a five-year official duty in the country.

The first to call on the President was the Brazilian Ambassador, Madam Gala, who was followed by Mr Al Suwailem.

Addressing the Brazilian Ambassador, the President said it was sad that she had to go back after five years of a productive stay in the country.

The President said during her tenure, relations between the two countries had blossomed and contributed positively to the development of the two nations.

National Sickle Cell Project

President Akufo-Addo made reference to the National Sickle Cell Project being undertaken at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in partnership with the government of Brazil, describing it as a priority project for the country.

He observed, however, that even though all necessary preparatory work had been done, not much had been achieved because the project was yet to commence.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is estimated that in Ghana, 15,000 babies are born each year with the sickle cell disease (SCD) and that almost 50 per cent of them die before reaching age five.

The National Sickle Cell Project aims to identify the sickle cell condition in newborns and initiate appropriate interventions to ensure that they survive.

The centre will provide space for research as a means to attract research scientists to help improve and identify better ways of treatment in addition to the training of medical and administrative staff.

Bilateral relations

Madam Gala thanked the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve them and work to improve relations between the two nations.

She said the relations between the two countries, initiated by former President J. A. Kufuor, had blossomed and expressed the hope that the bilateral relations would be taken to a higher level in the years ahead.

She said the relations between Brazil and Ghana would not end with her departure, noting that there were many Brazilians in the construction industry living in the country with their families.

According to Madam Gala, five years ago when she first came to Ghana, there were only 50 Brazilians in the country and that the number had currently increased to about 600.

President Akufo-Addo (right) presenting a stool to Hesham Meshaal Sowilem Al Sowilem (left), the outgoing Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Ghana, at the Flagstaff House in Accra. Withe them is Mr Ahmed Hassan (middle), Director of Protocol.

Ghana and Saudi Arabia

With regard to the outgoing Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Mr Al Suwailem, President Nana Akufo-Addo said it was instructive to note that the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and other holy places in Saudi Arabia had established strong ties between the two countries that could only grow from strength to strength.

He said the focus of his government was to establish an effective network with countries in the Middle East leading to mutually beneficial economic relations and he intended doing that beginning with Saudi Arabia.

Mr Al Suwailem said his stay in Ghana had been historic and described the Ghanaian people as very hospitable.

He said during his stay here in Ghana, the relations between the two countries grew stronger and pledged to be an advocate of the Ghanaian generosity wherever he found himself.