Tuesday, December 27 and Monday, January 2 declared public holidays

“In view of that, His Excellency, the President, has by Executive Instrument (EI) declared Tuesday, 27th December, 2016 and Monday, 2nd January, 2017 as public holidays,” a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Mr Prosper Bani explained.

“Monday, 26th December, 2016, Tuesday, 27th December, 2016 and Monday, 2nd January, 2017 are public holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.

