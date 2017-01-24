Truck tyre blast kills two

Two others sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital where they are responding to treatment.

Two men were killed Monday morning when a car tyre they were mending burst in their faces, killing them on the spot.

The incident occurred at around 10am at Agogo Hwidiem in Asante Akim Agogo, Ashanti Region.

The deceased have been identified as Nathaniel Debrah; 30 years, a welder and Obiri Yeboah; 20 years, a tricycle (aboboya) rider.

The injured have also been identified only as Kofi Junior and Akwasi.

According to an eyewitness, Yeboah took an articulator truck tyre with a faulty rim for mending.

However, Yeboah did not meet the owner of the shop but his apprentice, Debrah, who decided to work on the rim.

According to the eyewitness, after inflating the tyre, they realised that there was a leakage from the rim and decided to weld it.

“They however, failed to deflate the tyre before mending the rim and in the process, the tyre exploded, blasting their heads and injuring two others who were with Yeboah in the aboboya”, said the eyewitness.

Police

The Agogo District Commander of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Samuel Kojo Azugu, who corroborated the story to Graphic Online said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Agogo Hospital mortuary.

He said the police had information about the accident and when they got to the scene, they found the two lifeless bodies lying in a pool of blood.

According to Mr Azugu, the police preliminary investigations showed that the blast was occasioned by the inflated tyre which had contact with the heat from the welding machine.

He said the tyre which was in the bucket of the tricycle during the welding also exploded causing injuries to the two others who accompanied Yeboah.