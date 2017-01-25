Tribal tensions - workers flee Tatale

Some public servants, including teachers and staff of non-governmental organisations, are reportedly leaving Tatale in the Northern Region as a result of escalating tribal tensions between Bassares and Kokombas.

They claim the worsening security situation in Tatale has made life uncertain for them, especially the non-indigenes who have been posted there to work.

As of the time of filing this report, the military detachment from Yendi that was sent to the town to maintain law and order and was later withdrawn, had been sent back to Tatale due to the worsening security situation.

Fleeing

Information picked by the Daily Graphic from Tatale indicates that most of the public servants at the district assembly had left their offices, while workers of NGOs based in the town had also left.

A source, who pleaded anonymity at the district office of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Tatale, stated that although the GES had not given any directive for the closure of schools in the town, both students and teachers were leaving the schools on their own volition.

It added that since it was not the GES that authorised the closure of the schools, it would not be in the position to tell when the teachers and students would return to the schools.

“We cannot tell when they will come because they left the schools by themselves, but some of the teachers are around.” the source said.

The tribal tensions in Tatale resulted in the closure of the only senior high school in the town, the Evangelical Presbyterian Senior Technical School (EP-SHTS), on Monday, January 23, 2017.

Background

On Thursday, January 19, 2017, some Bassare youth staged a demonstration against the paramount chief in the area for his alleged role in influencing the government’s decision to choose a Kokomba as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

This heightened fears that some Kokombas may stage reprisal actions and violence.

Following such fears, a joint military and police team from Yendi was deployed to the district capital,Tatale, to maintain law and order.