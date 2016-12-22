Traditional authority facilitates training for women

The traditional authority in the Lower and Upper Axim traditional areas in the Western Region has facilitated a two-week training programme for 150 women from 10 communities in the area.

The programme, facilitated and sponsored by the Nkosuohene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, was organised under the distinguished direction of Awulea Attibrukusu III, the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area and the immediate past Vice President of the National House Chiefs, to assist the women to learn new skills in addition to their fish mongering business which had not been vibrant, over the years.

The participants were trained in soap and detergent, batik, catering and beads-making meant to keep them in business in the lean fishing season.

Durbar

In an address at a grand durbar of the chiefs and people of the area to mark the end of the programme, the Community Relations and Project Director of the Office of the Lower Axim Nkosuohene, Mr Emmanuel Ndah Kwofie, congratulated the women for their commitment and desire to learn and acquire new skills during the training.

He pointed out that the youth had become vulnerable as a result of non-availability of sustainable job avenues, hence there was the need to organise such training programmes to equip them to be self-reliant.

Mr Kwofie called on NGOs, corporate organisations and individuals to come on board to support the good initiative of the Lower Axim Nkosuohene and urged the participants to make good use of the new skills that they had acquired.

For his part, Nana Osei Nkwantabisa said he was happy that such a programme had been organised to equip women and young girls in the area, adding, "my office is committed to building the capacities of all, especially the young women, through projects that will positively impact their lives and the society at large".

He said plans were far advanced to partner corporate entities and NGOs to organise a training programme that would train the youth in outboard motor and canoe repairing.

Support

Nana Nkwantabisa appreciated the support offered by the office of the Ellembelle Member of Parliament; the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Dr Sipa Yankey, and other individuals and corporate bodies for supporting his initiative.