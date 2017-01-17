Total rewards customers during AFCON

Total Ghana Limited has launched a competition to reward its customers and football fans during the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

As the title sponsor of the tournament, Total Ghana is organising two activities at its service stations nationwide to create excitement and give those who are unable to join the fun in Gabon much more than watching the football matches from their homes.

The first activation, the ‘Total AFCON Instant Win’, allows all vehicle users who purchase a minimum of GH¢50 worth of fuel in cash with the Total card and motorbikers who purchase a minimum of GH¢20 to receive a scratch card with a prize which will be given instantly.

These prizes are AFCON-branded souvenirs such as caps, T-shirts, footballs, key rings and towels among other items

In addition to this, the public can join in the Total AFCON competition by participating in a supporter’s selfie at a special selfie stand at any Total Service Station. The selfie taken will have to be uploaded on the dedicated Total AFCON website.

Upon upload, participants need to click on a button to share the pictures with their friends on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to gain votes. Participants with the highest votes by February 5, 2017 will receive prizes such as phones and iPads.

The Managing Director (MD) of Total Ghana, Mr Olivier Van-Parys, speaking at the launch, explained the importance of football to the company which underlined their decision to sign an eight-year partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to support all its competitions.

He stated that “this partnership was birthed from their recognition and passion for football as it is a key sport that fosters unity and development on the continent and unites both young and old in spite of cultures and societal backgrounds.”