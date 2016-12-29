Togbe Afede gives to cured lepers of Ho

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, has presented a bale of cloth, five bags of rice and a sum of GH¢2,000 to cured lepers in Ho.

The items, all estimated at GH¢30,000 were to show love to the less privileged during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Mama Attrato II, Queenmother of Ho-Dome, who made the presentation on behalf of Togbe Afede, said the gesture was to make the inmates feel the joy associated with the season.

“Togbe Afede says he cannot forget you during this festive period. He says you are always on his mind and that this is a small Christmas gift for you, you are part of us, feel the joy that comes with the occasion,” she said.

Mama Attrato said Togbe Afede was not happy about how relatives of cured lepers abandoned them and hardly visited them, saying this attitude must change in 2017.