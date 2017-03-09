Three ring leaders of the so called Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) based in Ho and seeking to declare the Volta Region, part of the Northern and Upper East regions as the Western Togoland state have been arrested.

The police arrested Messrs Martin Asiana Agbenu, 63; Mr Divine Odonkor, 59; and the leader, Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, 83.

Mr Kudjordjie has been granted bail while the others are in police custody.

The group has intensified activities towards what is suspected would be a declaration on May 9. It has printed “T shirts” which are being circulated in Ho and other parts of the Volta region.

The “ Daily Graphic” spotted two ladies wearing the black “T shirts” with inscription of the map of Ghana bearing the areas targeted for secession at the front of the shirt, and “9th May 2017 is our day”, Western Togoland” and “A citizen of Western Togoland” at the back of the shirt.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Volta Regional Police Commander, Nana Asomah Hinneh said the three will be put before court.

It will be recalled that, the Volta Regional minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa during his vetting to be confirmed described the action of the group as treasonable.