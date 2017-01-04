Three envoys present letters of credence

They are the High Commissioner of India, Mr Birender Singh Yadav, the Ambassador of Iran, Dr Nosratollah Maleki and the Ambassador of Morocco, Mr Hamid Chabar.

The envoys talked about their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation of their respective countries with Ghana, focussing on economic, diplomatic and political development.

President Mahama assured them that in spite of the change in government, which would see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) take over on January 7, they would enjoy the same level of cooperation from the country.

India

The first to present his letter of credence to the President was the Indian High Commissioner, Mr Yadav.

Speaking on the relationship between the two countries that stretches as far back as the late 1950s, President Mahama recalled the strong bond between Ghana and India that was started by Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and India's first Prime Minister, Mr Jawaharlal Nehru.

President Mahama recalled the recent visit of the Indian President, Mr Pranab Mukherjee, to Ghana, and said it was one of the defining moments.

He also talked about the revamping of the Komenda Sugar Factory with India’s support and plans for the construction of a rail line between Tema and Akosombo to cut down the transportation challenges of Ghana’s land-locked neighbours, describing them as key projects that would contribute to Ghana’s development.

With $224 million as extended lines of credit from India as of January 2015 and more than $1 billion in investment from Indian businesses, India is the fourth largest investor in Ghana, a feat that President Mahama urged the new High Commissioner to champion and even improve.

President Mahama said, “India would continue to be a strong partner of Ghana. “You can count on as much support from the incoming government as the old one,” he reiterated.

Mr Yadav, who takes over from Mr Shri Jeeva Sagar, acknowledged the strong relations between the two countries and said he would build on them and make the relationship even stronger.

He pledged to ensure that the Tema-Akosombo railway project became a reality.

President Mahama in a handshake with Dr Nostratolla Maleki, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, after receiving his letters of credence



Iran

When the Iranian Ambassador, Dr Maleki, took his turn, President Mahama was full of praise for his country for establishing a polyclinic and an Islamic university in Ghana, which, he said, was contributing significantly to health care and education in the country.

During President Mahama’s visit to Iran in February last year, Iran and Ghana signed two memoranda of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the fields of agriculture and standards.

President Mahama reminded the Iranian Ambassador of the two agreements and was optimistic that they would bear fruits.

Mr Maleki, who takes over from Mr Mohammed Solemani, said he would work with Ghana to promote the interest of both countries.

President Mahama having discussions with Mr Hamid Chabar, the Ambassador of Morocco, after receiving his letters of credence

Morocco

The last to present his letter of credence was Morocco’s Ambassador Mr Chabar.

Mr Chabar, who replaces Madam Nezha Alaoui M Hammdi, said he would work with Ghana to promote that which would be mutually beneficial to the two countries.

President Mahama, on the other hand, acknowledged Morocco’s growing investment in Ghana and West Africa in general and made reference to the recent €60 million Ciments de l'Afrique (CIMAF) cement factory he inaugurated in Tema.