But explaining, the Information Minister said, there ought not be any confusion with the two appointments since their appointment letters clearly states their various positions.

Media reports had suggested that Brigadier General Kwame Opong-Kyekyeku and Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh, a former District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano North in Ashanti have been appointed for the same positions at NADMO and as a result, there was confusion since there seemed to be no clarity with regards to their respective positions and roles.

The Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Hamid has dismissed claims that there was confusion regarding the appointment of managers for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Brig. Gen. Opong-Kyekyeku, he said has been appointed as Chairman of the Governing Council of NADMO whilst Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh has been appointed as acting Director General, responsible for the day to day administration of NADMO.

“There should therefore be no confusion at NADMO,” the Information Minister stated in a radio interview on Asempa FM Monday afternoon when he was called to provide clarity on the matter.

“I’m surprised you are saying there is confusion,” he told the host of 'Ekosii Sen' afternoon talk show programme, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong (KABA) .

For the Director General, he is responsible for the day to day running of the organisation and for accountability purposes, the organisation needs to have a governing board which Brig. Gen. Opong-Kyekyeku has been appointed as chairman for him to exercise oversight responsibility over the Director General, Mr Hamid said.

“Their appointment letters state clearly what each of them is going to do,” he said.

A handing over ceremony which had been planned last week for Brig. Gen. Francis Vib Sanziri who was appointed by Former President Mahama in 2015 to handover to Brigadier General Kwame Opong-Kyekyeku was called off.

The Presidency was reported to have intervened for the handing over to be called off since as Chairman of the Governing Council, Brig. Gen. Opong-Kyekyeku was not responsible for the day to day administration and therefore should not receive the handing over notes.

Explaining, the Information Minister said the handing over did not happen because Brig, Gen. Opong-Kyekyeku was not going to be in charge of the day to day running of the place.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is clear in his mind that Brig. Gen. Opong-Kyekyeku should supervise Agyemang-Prempeh.

Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh’s appointment letter was signed personally by President Akufo-Addo and dated March 9, 2017.

The appointment letter stated the appointment was in pursuant to Section 17(1) of the NADMO Act, 2016, Act 926. “I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment,” the letter said.

Meanwhile Mr Abu Ramadan has also been appointed as the Deputy Director General of NADMO.

In another development, a statement signed and issued by Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director of the Ministry of Interior on Monday announced the six new appointments to NADMO.

They are Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh as Ag. Director General

Mr Peter Wuni Baaga - Ag. Deputy Director General

Mr Abu Ramadan - Ag. Deputy Director General

Mr Archibald Cobbinah, Ag. Greater Accra Regional Coordinator and

Mr Kwabena Nsenkyire - Ag. Ashanti Regional Coordinator/

The statement said their appointments take immediate effect pending confirmation in accordance with Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution.

The statement also said in pursuant to Section 7 (1) of the NADMO Act 2016, (Act 927), the President has also appointemtn Brigadior General K. Opong-Kyekyeku as Chairman of the Governing Council of NADMO pending confirmation in consultation with the Council of State.

